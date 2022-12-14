President Ali lauds “enhancement” of the Guyana Police Force

-Says GPF’s development will be technologically driven

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali lauded the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for its “tremendously enhanced” output, which he said can be seen by all.

During the annual Commissioner’s Christmas Breakfast this morning at the Police Officers Mess, Eve Leary, the President commended the GPF and congratulated the senior officers for the way that they approach their work and the execution of their duties.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces added that members of the force and other Joint Services members are highly regarded at the regional and international levels.

“One of the things that you don’t get to hear much, but I get to hear when I meet international stakeholders is the respect and regard they have for our officers generally.”

To enhance collaboration, he said that plans are in place to have the entire senior command of the joint services together with his Cabinet on a two-day forum to devise and explore the country’s national development strategy.

He also spoke about the Force’s leadership system and said that while historically it has been stratified, hierarchical and pyramid-like, there is a need for a more interconnected and cross-connecting system.

He said that leadership and management must take on a new form and evolve where it is centred and focused.

Additionally, he reminded that the development of the GPF will be technology-driven to increase efficiency and productivity.

“One of the things we are starting next year is the rebuilding of a modern police headquarters, a modern state-of-the-art headquarters, that can house our technology, that can house our human resources, that can put us strategically in a position to deliver better to the people of our country.”

This, the President explained, will be inclusive of ranks being retrained and retooled to function in the modern policing environment.

The new strategies will have police officers more community based with bold and innovative ideas, which will lead to better relationships with citizens, and the strengthening of integrity and accountability. The Minister of Home Affairs, the Honourable Robeson Benn; Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken along with senior ranks of the GPF were also at the event.

