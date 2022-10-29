President Ali launches Salvation Army’s Christmas kettle with $1.5M donation

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday officially declared open the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Appeal with the first donation of $1.5 million.

Speaking at the official launch at the Georgetown Club, President Ali commended the Salvation Army’s humanitarian work in Guyana over the past decades.

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali making his donation into the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle

“Giving is about moving someone positively, it is not based on material things and that is what is good about the work of the salvation army,” he said.

President Ali added, “It is not only about the Christmas kettle; it is a way of life. It is giving every single day in different ways. It is lifting humanity in different ways.”

While highlighting the significance of charity and giving back to society, the president stated that giving cannot be seasonal.

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali

“A lot of people associate Christmas with giving…it must be a way of life. It must be something that you believe, it must be something that makes up your value system,” he emphasised.

The head of state said while the donations into the kettle annually are welcomed, it is important to understand the role the Salvation Army plays in bridging the gap that exists in the society

“What you do today requires a societal approach and organisations like the salvation army helps us to bring that societal approach to the way we do things…they use this institutional approach to address gaps that exit.”

Youths from the Salvation Army during the timbrel display

The audience was treated to beautiful renditions of Christmas carols from students of Queen’s College, St Rose’s High, and The Bishops’ High schools.

The government’s annual subvention to the organisation’s drug rehabilitation programme was commended by the Salvation Army’s Divisional Commander, Major Matignol Saint-Lot.

Students of St Rose’s High performing a song

He said the much-needed funding has helped save the lives of many who suffered from substance abuse.

The organisation also provides service to senior citizens at the Salvation Army Home, provides care packages to various institutions, and delivers 100 meals daily to the homeless and elderly.

Chairman of the Salvation Army’s Advisory Board, Edward Boyer also delivered remarks.

