President Ali leading major two-day outreach in Region 6 

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is leading a major two-day outreach across 47 communities in the East Berbice-Corentyne region as the government ramps up community engagements nationwide.

Several ministers and government officials have accompanied him. The president will convene a cabinet meeting with his ministers to discuss and advance important development plans.

Following that session, ministers will fan out into the various communities to meet residents directly, listen to concerns, and address issues affecting their livelihoods.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at a previous outreach

The government will also highlight their development plans for the next five years.

President Ali will also host a public community meeting on Thursday at 1:00 pm at State House in New Amsterdam, while ministers simultaneously engage residents across the region to ensure every community is served.

The ministers that are on the two-day outreach are: Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, Minister Of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues; Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Housing, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry Of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs; Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond; Minister within the Ministry of Local Government And Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai; Minister of Local Government And Regional Development, Priya Manickchand; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne; Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vikash Ramkissoon; Minister of Public Utilities And Aviation, Deodat Indar; Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall; Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith; Minister Within The Ministry Of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj; Minister of Human Services And Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha.

They are joined by advisors, Parliamentary Secretaries, and Members of Parliament (MPs).

It is important to note that this is not the first major outreach to be conducted by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) since returning to government on September 1, 2025.

A similar cabinet-style outreach was held in communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway last month.