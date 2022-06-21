President Ali off to Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali, First Lady Mrs Arya Ali, and a team of Government officials left Guyana today to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

President Ali will join Commonwealth leaders in Rwanda under the theme “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming,” to reaffirm their common values and agree on actions and policies to improve the lives of their citizens. Decisions taken at the CHOGM will also guide the work programme of the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Although engagements are carded for the entire week, including a Commonwealth Business Forum and a climate change event, the official opening of the CHOGM will take place on Friday, June 24.

This will be followed by the main high-level meetings of Heads on Friday and Saturday.

CHOGM was initially scheduled to take place in June of 2020 but was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accompanying the President is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper.

Following the CHOGM in Kigali, President Ali and First Lady Arya Ali will be travelling to Suriname to participate in the Suriname Energy, Oil & Gas Summit & Exhibition (SEOGS) 2022 in Paramaribo on June 27- 28.

