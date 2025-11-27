President Ali pledges US$25,000 to support Jamaica as he opened CASA 2025 Championships

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced a $25,000 pledge on Wednesday to help Jamaica recover, using the start of the 2025 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Senior Championships in Georgetown to emphasise the region’s unity and shared responsibility.

The President told athletes and officials gathered at the reception dinner held at the Royal International Hotel that Guyana stands firmly with Jamaica as it rebuilds from devastating recent impacts.

The government took over hosting duties after Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica, making it challenging to hold the tournament. Guyana stepped in with its modern facilities and effective teamwork between the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the National Sports Commission, and the GSRA.

President Irfaan Ali speaking at the CASA 2025 championships reception dinner

President Ali recounted his recent visit to Jamaica, noting that “those who look at Kingston will not begin to imagine the scale and level of destruction.”

Guyana has already committed to repairing 200 roofs, fixing a major school and a police station, and continues to dispatch shipments of supplies.

“We are all part of one family in this region,” President Ali affirmed, tying the US$25,000 support directly to the spirit of solidarity embedded in CASA.

President Ali praises GSA

President Ali praised the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) as “extraordinary in many ways” with unbeatable leadership and a culture built on pride, partnership and results. Describing the squash fraternity as rapidly expanding, he highlighted significant national investments in the sport.

“We’re investing in courts all across the country,” he said. “Equipment is being distributed in schools, community centres and villages, and we now have people in the hinterland playing squash. Full facilities will soon be available in hinterland regions.”

The installation of retractable bucket seats at the National Racquet Centre

New national facility and athlete housing

The President revealed that the new national squash complex, completed shortly after the tournament, will be fully air-conditioned and feature added amenities, including accommodation for athletes participating in training exercises. The facility, he stressed, must serve not only tournaments but the entire region.

Reflecting on the growth of squash across the Caribbean since the early 20th century, President Ali saluted CASA for fostering unity, competition and a shared sporting identity. He commended athletes, coaches and administrators for building a tradition of excellence that now defines Caribbean squash.

Guyana: A premier sports destination

Guyana’s investments in facilities, programming and talent development, he said, have positioned the nation as the premier destination for sport in the Americas. “Sports is a major component of the orange economy,” the President noted, underscoring the government’s commitment to expanding opportunities for youth and communities.

Recognising officials, referees, volunteers and supporters, the President applauded their dedication before declaring the championship officially open.

President Irfaan Ali addressing members of the audience

“Let this championship be the one that creates history for you,” he said. “Let it elevate you. And above all, let it strengthen the Caribbean family gathered here tonight.”

The competition is scheduled for November 23rd -30th at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.