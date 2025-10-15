President Ali reaffirms Guyana’s commitment to regional peace, vows firm stance against crime and destabilisation

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday reaffirmed Guyana’s unwavering commitment to maintaining Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, while making clear that the country will also stand firm against transnational crime, the illicit drug trade, and any form of destabilisation that threatens regional stability.

Delivering the feature address at the Commissioning Parade for Standard Officers’ Course (SOC) No 56 at Base Camp Ayanganna, the Commander-in-Chief reminded the newly commissioned officers that defending peace and sovereignty requires both strength and principle.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers the feature address at Base Camp Ayanganna

“Guyana supports the aspiration of keeping Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, but equally also, we support every action and embrace every partnership to cripple transnational crime, the illicit drug trade, and any form of destabilisation that threatens the security of Guyana and this region,” President Ali asserted.

The head of state emphasised that Guyana’s defence spending is not preparations for war, but investments in peace and protection, ensuring that the nation’s prosperity, democracy, and territorial integrity remain secure.

President Ali reaffirmed Guyana’s adherence to international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, particularly regarding the ongoing case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“Guyana rejects all forms of aggression and any attempt to impose solutions through coercion,” he said, reiterating that peace, dialogue, and legality must define how nations interact.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the commissioning Parade for Standard Officers’ Course (SOC) No 56 at Base Camp Ayanganna

At the same time, President Ali noted that the region continues to face both traditional and non-traditional security threats, including cybercrime, trafficking, and terrorism. The government’s response, he explained, is to equip the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) with the most advanced tools, technology, and training in its history.

“We will protect every inch of Guyana’s territory with vigilance and resolve. We will deploy technology to make our country more secure. We will be adaptable, smart, and ready to respond, on land, at sea, in the air, and in cyberspace,” the President affirmed.

President Ali underscored the importance of regional and international collaboration, noting that true security is built not in isolation, but through trust and cooperation.

“The Caribbean looks to Guyana as a partner in stability, in security, and in service. When one nation in the Caribbean stands strong, the entire region is fortified,” he said.

He also reaffirmed that Guyana’s dispute is not with the Venezuelan people, but with any actions that threaten Guyana’s sovereignty.

“We will defend our territorial space with our partners, those who stand for freedom, sovereignty, democracy, and the rule of law,” he stated.