President Ali shuts down opposition’s racism agenda

A modern progressive Guyana has no place for the narrative of racism being peddled by the opposition, as the government has its focus on the all-around development of the country.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, while addressing patrons at the recent Berbice expo, chided the age-old race rhetoric being spewed by the opposition.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing persons at the Berbice Expo held last weekend

“This old nonsensical narrative that makes absolutely no sense in a modern progressive Guyana, of race and racism, has no place in our society our country, and those who continue to use it are misguided and far divorced from the reality of this country and where this country is going,” President Ali said during his address at the launch of the Berbice Expo and Trade Fair.

“I have no time to waste with it, the development trajectory of this country is about lifting everyone together into prosperity.

“When the false prophets come about racism let them give you an analysis of every sector, of investments we are making in every region. That is why I said today I can touch down anywhere, anyhow, and anytime because I don’t have a different message depending on the time of the day,” he added.

The head of state noted that the government is about one message and that is to transform the country together, noting that the development agenda must take place with aggression and support from every Guyanese.

“There is no room for failure, this agenda, with the grace of God, must be fulfilled, we must put in the hard work now, we must make the sacrifices and commitment now.”

The president reminded patrons of the five-month-long political standoff surrounding the 2020 General and Regional elections, a period held captive by the now opposition.

“People forget that in the last two years we came into government fighting off a group of people who parade themselves today as virtues of the truth, who try to steal an election, who try to steal people’s vote and they parade themselves as the masters of honesty, they never apologised for what they did, only two years ago.”

The PPP/C Administration entered office at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when the country was ill-equipped to handle the pandemic. The president noted the strides made since then in establishing an equipping an infectious diseases hospital.

Added to the pandemic, the president highlighted the supply chain crisis which has inflated shipping costs by up to 2,000 per cent.

Despite all of these challenges, the PPP/C Administration has delivered more than 90 per cent of its manifesto promises.

He noted that the future is undoubtedly bright and the prospects enormous.

“This government has no intention to make a mess of this opportunity for Guyanese and those who are stuck in a narrative that has no place in us achieving this, I say to them, rethink your strategy and narrative, it will not work and I will ensure with every ounce of energy I have in my body that it will not work, you will not divide the people, you will not spread racism, you will not spread hate and you will not separate our people,” President Ali said.

The Guyanese leader has vowed to work in every community and deny anyone with the ‘dreadful, evil agenda’ the ability to pursue it in Guyana.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

