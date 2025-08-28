President Ali swears in five new land surveyors

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday urged Guyana’s newest land surveyors to uphold integrity and professionalism as they take on the responsibility of helping to shape the country’s development.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and five newly appointed land surveyors

Five young professionals, Meshacq Richards, Kishon Dos Santos, Justin Jarvis, Troy Histick, and Tyrek Grant, took their oath of office after completing the land surveyors’ examinations.

A sixth candidate, Tyrese Spiers, will be sworn in when he returns from overseas.

The head of state reminded them that land surveying is not just about measurements and maps, but a vital pillar of national growth.

From planning new infrastructure to protecting the environment, their work, he said, will guide the country’s expansion and ensure development is fair and well-managed.

President Ali also emphasised that integrity must remain at the heart of their profession, since their decisions will influence how communities view the sector and the pace of national progress.