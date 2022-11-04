President Ali to attend ACMF Anchor Awards in Florida

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali has departed Guyana for the US, where he will attend the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation (ACMF) Anchor Awards Gala to be held later today, at the Ft. Lauderdale Yacht Club in Florida.

President Ali was invited as the event’s special guest.

The annual Anchor Awards of the ACMF honours stalwarts in the cargo and cruise industry for their accomplishments and positive impact on the Caribbean shipping and maritime sector.

Funds from the event support scholarships for aspiring Caribbean maritime professionals.

Launched in 2016, the ACMF has focused on raising up a cadre of seafarers and maritime professionals from CARICOM to take up officer, engineering, navigational and other positions in the sector.

