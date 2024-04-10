President Ali underscores shared responsibility, unity on Eid-ul-Fitr

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali re-emphasised the importance of shared responsibility, reflection, and unity to make the world a better place where the quality of life of all Guyanese and all humanity will be significantly improved.

Addressing devotees on the lawns of the Muslim Youth Organisation (Ramadan Village) for the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer on Wednesday, the president said this shared responsibility includes a commitment to mutual upliftment and encouragement in keeping with the principles of Islam.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“We have a shared responsibility to ensure…That we take care of each other, that we do everything every day to make the lives of each other better,” the Guyanese leader implored.

He highlighted Ramadan as a time of reflection and urged citizens to carry its values of tolerance, compassion, and generosity into everyday life.

This is integral to the government’s goal of fostering a resilient, just, and equitable society, the president explained.

The First Family

“As we exit Ramadan, it is important for us at this point to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan, to reflect on our sacrifices. And one of the important things about Ramadan is that it taught us that we have the ability to do what is good and right,” the president said.

Looking ahead, he underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to policies that create a prosperous future for all.

His One Guyana vision encompasses this, cultivating inclusivity, acceptance and equity.

“I assure you that we will continue to work hard every day…and [while there are] challenges in our society, those challenges are not for us to mope about, but for us to confront and overcome so that we can build a stronger society, a society in which we can deliver better to the people of this country, and that is all we are concentrating on,” President Ali underlined.

Devotees at the National Ramadan Village

Since its launch, the National Ramadan Village has welcomed over 20,000 Guyanese, promoting Islamic culture and fostering understanding through prayer and reflection.

Last week, the village raised $75.2 million in donations to provide immediate humanitarian relief to people in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Devotees at the National Ramadan Village

Marked by the sighting of the crescent moon, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It signifies a holy month for Muslims worldwide.

It is a time for spiritual devotion, including fasting from dawn to dusk, prayer, reflection, and strengthening bonds within the community.

Scenes of Eid-ul-Fitr from Leonora Masjid, West Coast Demerara on Wednesday morning Scenes of Eid-ul-Fitr from Leonora Masjid, West Coast Demerara on Wednesday morning Scenes of Eid-ul-Fitr from Leonora Masjid, West Coast Demerara on Wednesday morning Scenes of Eid-ul-Fitr from Leonora Masjid, West Coast Demerara on Wednesday morning Scenes of Eid-ul-Fitr from Leonora Masjid, West Coast Demerara on Wednesday morning

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

