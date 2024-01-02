President Ali unveils plans for security sector enhancement in 2024

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has outlined comprehensive plans for a significant increase in budgetary spending within the security sector this year, placing particular emphasis on bolstering the capabilities of the Guyana Defense Force (GDF).

In a televised interview on Sunday, December 31, 2023, President Ali stated that the goal is not only to enhance hardware resources for the GDF but also to invest heavily in human resources.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging officers of the disciplined service

He emphasised that this approach includes building technical capacity and capability, strengthening the air wing, and acquiring sea assets, maritime assets, and coastguard assets.

The president highlighted the complex nature of modern security challenges. He stressed the need for critical training and the acquisition of advanced hardware equipment, including a focus on cybersecurity measures.

“As we grow, the threats will become more sophisticated, and the types of criminals will be more sophisticated,” he underscored.

President Ali added, “We have to invest in technology, but more importantly, we need to build our institutional capacity, train our human resources, and advance a holistic security architecture that is fit for purpose.”

In 2023, a total of $58.6 billion was allocated to the security sector. This is in addition to the $1.3 billion supplementary funding approved in December 2023 for defense and security support.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

