President Ali urges contractors to expedite infrastructural works in Region Three

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday inspected housing and road infrastructure works in Region Three where he urged contractors to expedite the projects to ensure timely completion.

During his thorough assessment, President Ali placed major emphasis on the ongoing construction of the $11.8 billion Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali as he inspected the infrastructural development works in Region Three

The massive development is designed to reduce traffic congestion along the West Bank and West Coast Demerara corridors.

The contracts for the project, inked in September 2022, were awarded to VR Construction Inc., Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc., L-Heureuse Construction and Services Inc., GuyAmerica Construction Inc., AJM Enterprise, Vals Construction, Puran Bros Disposal Inc., and JS Guyana Inc.

President Ali admonished the contracting companies to work in unison to ensure the works are completed in keeping with the stipulated mid-year deadline.

The project is divided into 12 lots. It will feature an emergency lane, 4.1 kilometres of dual-carriageway road, rehabilitation of 2.4 kilometres of roads, medians, two roundabouts, 11 reinforced concrete culverts, and 36 pre-stressed bridges.

Meanwhile, President Ali also inspected several pre-fabricated homes that are being constructed by Modular Builds Guyana Inc., at Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

The head of stateexpressed satisfaction with the project.

The homes, measuring approximately 20×30 feet, feature two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen area, and a bathroom. They boast stainless steel security doors and fire-resistant insulation.

President Ali also spent time examining works being done on the two-bedroom concrete homes under the Ministry of Housing and Water’s programme. The housing drive in the area provides employment opportunities for scores of persons.

The president was accompanied by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves, and other technical officers.

