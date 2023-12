President Ali’s engagement in St Vincent and the Grenadines

– ICJ remains path to peace

In the first phase of the engagement at Argyle Airport, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali met with a number of CARICOM Heads, where he made a presentation reiterating Guyana’s fundamental position in accepting the invitation to participate in the engagement, which is that the border controversy which is with the International Court of Justice, is not up for discussion, negotiation or deliberation.

Guyana’s position is and will remain that the controversy must be resolved at and by the ICJ. President Ali reminded CARICOM that the referral of this matter to the ICJ is consistent with and pursuant to the Geneva Agreement.

President Ali further reiterated emphatically that Guyana’s only intention is to pursue a course that will secure and ensure peace and stability in our region and respect for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Ali also noted the consistency of CARICOM’s position that all parties must abide by International Law, respect the outcome of the ICJ process, and desist from the threat/ or use of force.

President Ali made it clear to CARICOM Heads that matters consequential have nothing to do with the ICJ case or matters connected therewith.

In the second phase of the talks, President Ali and President Maduro will meet across the table with CARICOM, CELAC, Brazil, and UN observers.

