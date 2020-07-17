President Granger saddened at death of Ms. Sheila Chapman

Georgetown, Guyana – Friday, July 17, 2020

His Excellency, David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is saddened at the death of founding member and past president of the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL), Ms. Sheila Chapman.

Ms. Chapman died on Monday, July 6, 2020 following a brief period of illness. She was 82 years old.

A native of New Amsterdam, Berbice, Ms. Chapman was the head of the firm, Chapman and Trotman. She began her legal career in 1966.

Ms Chapman was trained in the United Kingdom and has left behind a distinguished career at the Guyana Bar. During her years in practice, she specialised in Family and Probate Law, and Conveyancing.

Additionally, Ms. Chapman served on the executive on the councils of the Law Society, Guyana Bar Association and the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers in various capacities.

She actively participated in the drafting of Laws relating to children and gender rights, and adoption, with the most notable being the Family and Dependants Provision and the Removal of Discrimination Acts.

President Granger extends heartfelt sympathy to her children Ms. Vanya Trotman, Lady Anande Trotman-Joseph and Mr. Raphael Trotman, other relatives and friends.