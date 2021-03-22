President meets Georgetown Mayor, Deputy

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali held a meeting this morning with the Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine, the Deputy Mayor, Mr. Alfred Mentore, and a ministerial team at State House to discuss a range of issues within the Capital.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, the Honourable Dr. Ashni Singh, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, the Honourable Nigel Dharamlall and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, the Honourable Anand Persaud, were part of the discussions.

Following the engagement, the Mayor used the opportunity to thank the Head of State for hosting the “fruitful meeting” and said that he is looking forward to similar collaborations and further engagements between the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and Central Government.