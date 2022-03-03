President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the President of the Republic of Guatemala

On this day, March 3rd, 2022, in the context of the IV Summit of Heads of State CARICOM-SICA, His Excellency Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, and His Excellency Alejandro Giammattei Falla, President of the Republic of Guatemala, met to discuss shared issues of trade, investment, and climate change.

The two Presidents recognised the importance of working together and committed to strengthening the bonds of cooperation and friendship existing between Guyana and Guatemala.

Moreover, they shared the aspirations of both countries to develop broad and effective cooperation for mutual benefit, including in the areas of security, climate change, agriculture, and food security.

President Ali and President Giammattei agreed on the importance of a strong partnership in agriculture, particularly in assisting Guyana to revitalise the sugar industry, considering and recognising the significant role of the agricultural sector in achieving food security and economic development.

Finally, the two Presidents expressed their mutual interest in concluding a Memorandum of Understanding in the near future between the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Guatemala to further advance cooperation in the above-mentioned, areas.