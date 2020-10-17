President outlines roadmap to deliver 50,000 house lots

– drive economy

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has outlined the mechanism by which the PPP/C Government plans to create sustainable housing through the distribution of at least 50,000 house lots within the first term in office.

The President made this announcement in his feature address at the ‘Dream Realised’ initiative launched by the Ministry of Housing and Water today. The event was held in the parking lot of the Guyana National Stadium at Providence.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Colin Croal Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues

Connectivity

Creating areas of density to boost connectivity is one of the priority areas for the Dr. Ali-led Government.

“We cannot talk about sustainability in a housing programme if we cannot create areas of density. Areas of density creates demand. Demand creates job opportunities. It creates new growth pole, new towns,” the President said.

The Head of State highlighted major transformative projects that will not only boost connectivity but catalyse the new housing communities. This includes the construction of the new harbour bridge and the Corentyne River Bridge.

As these communities are established, the President said, new commercial activities will be birthed, driving job creation, the creation of new services and other activities that will revitalise and expand the economy.

Affordability

Further, due to the change in Guyana’s economic outlook, commodities can easily attract an increase in prices. To combat this, the President says the Government intends to pursue public-private partnerships and create an enabling environment with the appropriate incentives, which will ensure reduced costs.

Transportation plan

Transportation is another main area of focus for the administration. A transportation plan will be established that will include the creation of an infrastructural network that connects communities. “The transportation plan has to linked to a timeframe of getting into a growth area and we have identified that to be 25 minutes,” he said.

To meet this commitment, the President stated the Government is keen on developing alliances with partners who have a firm understanding of social responsibility.

“When we give incentives, we expect that the people must get the translated benefits of those incentives, and we are going to ensure that they get the benefits,” he said.

Diaspora Housing Fund

Furthermore, the key to driving sustainable housing is the creation of a Diaspora Housing Fund, which would also have great potential to drive the economy.

“They get 0.5 per cent interest at prime… and if they have an investment that gives you even 1.5 per cent return or two per cent return, then we are creating a new market and we are creating new access to capital. This is the vision. Housing is not only about house lots and homes. There is a comprehensive set of policies that has to be developed,” the President explained.

Guyanese migrants/hinterland communities

Additionally, the Head of State gave assurances that provisions will be made for housing for Guyanese migrants returning from Venezuela and citizens in the hinterland communities.

“For the hinterland, our focus has to be on subsidised housing…. Subsidised housing must not only be about creating homes, but it has to be linked to job creation, better services in terms in terms of power and water and community life.”

The President reiterated that a minimum of 30,000 solar unites will be distributed to hinterland communities to enhance the standard of living.

Meanwhile, at the event, President Ali handed over a number of land titles to property owners who have been on the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s waiting list for a number of years.

Both Ministers with oversight for Housing and Water sector, Hon. Collin Croal and Hon. Susan Rodrigues attended the engagement. The ‘Dream Realised’ community engagement will continue on Saturday, October 17, 2020.