Presidential Grant: A catalyst for economic, social upliftment in Amerindian villages

– Over $392M in grants to be distributed this year

The Presidential Grant (PG) initiative, launched by the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government in 2007, has played a crucial role in fostering economic and social development in over 200 Amerindian villages and communities nationwide.

This year, the government has allocated over $392 million to be distributed among Amerindian villages, aiming to accelerate development in these remote and vulnerable areas.

Taruka Village utilised its grant to purchase an internet system for education and social purposes

The presidential grants support a wide range of projects, including transportation (procurement of boats, engines, minibuses, tractors, trailers, and ATVs), agriculture (including shade houses, cattle farming, chicken rearing, and cash crop farming), and machinery and equipment (such as chainsaws, brush cutters, generators, and sewing machines).

In addition to these projects, the PG initiative also supports tourism ventures including guest houses, eco-lodges, and benabs, as well as productive infrastructure like pavilions, multi-purpose halls, village offices, roads, trails, bridges, and revetments.

Economic ventures such as village shops, grocery stores, sewing centres, and gas depots also receive support from the PGs initiative.

The grant programme has assisted communities like Chenapou, Taruka, and Maikwak in Region Eight to construct guest houses to boost local tourism, procure all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) for enhanced mobility, and improve communication, among villages through the installation of internet connections.

Similarly, Annai in Region Nine has established a grocery store and constructed a sanitary block for its residents.

An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) purchased through the ministry’s Presidential Grant (PG) Programme being handed over in Maikwak

Nappi, also located in the Rupununi, has utilised its grant to extend a cattle ranch and renovate and furnish the Women’s Activities Centre, the village kitchen, and the access road to the farmland.

In 2023, villages and communities received $947.6 million in Presidential Grants to pursue sustainable and social projects in various sectors.

Upon assuming office in 2020, the government significantly increased grants, in keeping with its commitment outlined in the 2020-2025 manifesto.

Small villages, which previously received around $500,000, now benefit from $1 million annually, while those receiving $1.5 million to $1.8 million now enjoy $2 million or more annually.

This is one of several major interventions initiated by the PPP/C Administration to boost economic and social development aimed at improving livelihoods for indigenous peoples in far, remote, riverine, and hinterland villages.

In addition to this grant programme, Amerindian villages also benefit from additional funding from the government through the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF) and the Carbon Credit programme, all geared towards empowering livelihoods.

A guest house in Chenapou Village that was constructed with funds provided by the Presidential Grant Villagers now enjoy a brand-new multi-purpose building funded by the Presidential Grant

