Min. Sukhai delivers solar panels to households in Taruka, Monkey Mountain

– Several development projects commissioned

Solar photovoltaic systems along with accessories were delivered to households in Monkey Mountain and Taruka, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) at the weekend.

A team from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs led by Minister, Pauline Sukhai journeyed to the two communities Saturday, to deliver on the government’s promise to the Amerindian villages.

In Takura, 35 households received their panels while

250 solar panels were delivered to households in Monkey Mountain.

Advancing Amerindian development

Several developmental initiatives are being implemented in these two villages as Minister Sukhai officially handed over a tractor and trailer provided by the administration to Taruka, which will assist in agriculture and economic activities, as well as transportation for the villagers.

An internet system valued at $1.5 million funded by the ministry’s Presidential Grant programme was delivered and will provide internet connectivity to residents.

Several projects in Monkey Mountain were also commissioned including a $2 million sewing centre funded by the ministry, providing income for the women’s group.

An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) valued at $1.9 million was also delivered to the village council to assist in the village’s daily activities.

Concerns

Several concerns relating to health, education and agriculture in these villages were addressed by Minister Sukhai, who reminded that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is responsible for looking into these matters.

Notwithstanding that, the minister assured that these concerns have been forwarded to the relevant ministers and will be addressed in due course.

Misinformation in Amerindian communities

The minister also debunked spurious claims being made by the Amerindian People’s Association (APA).

She clarified that the APA is not responsible for land titling and that the National Toshaos Council (NTC) is the legal and legitimate organisation which represents Amerindians and their development concerns.

The ministry’s team included Project Coordinator Besham Ramsaywack; Management Development Officer (MDO) Eliza Bascome; Community Development Officers Kurt Perreira and Anthonio George among others. Also present was Regional Chairman, Headley Pio.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

