Press Release: 2 Garbage Trucks Delivered to the Municipalities of Linden and Mahdia to Strengthen Waste Management

On Friday, the Government of Guyana handed over two (2) garbage compactor trucks to the municipalities of Linden (Region Ten) and Mahdia (Region Eight), further advancing efforts to improve solid waste management and enhance service delivery within these communities.

The handing over was conducted by Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administration) of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Dr. Josh Kanhai, who was joined by Director of Sanitation, Satrohan Nauth, along with representatives of the respective townships.

This latest distribution brings the total number of garbage trucks distributed nationwide to sixty-three (63), as the Government continues its phased rollout to strengthen waste collection systems and support local authorities across the country.

Region One has received a total of two (2) trucks, including one (1) for Port Kaituma and one (1) for Mabaruma. Region Two has received ten (10) trucks. Region Three has received fourteen (14) trucks. Region Five has received ten (10) trucks. Region Six has received twenty-two (22) trucks, with nineteen (19) allocated to NDCs and three (3) to municipalities. Region Nine has received two (2) trucks, one (1) for an NDC and one (1) for a municipality. Region Eight has now received one (1) truck for the township of Mahdia, while Region Ten has received one (1) truck for the township of Linden.

This brings the distribution to 55 NDCs and 7 municipalities equipped with garbage compactor trucks.

The initiative forms part of the Government’s broader commitment to maintaining cleaner, healthier communities and ensuring that development is reflected in the everyday lives of citizens across Guyana.