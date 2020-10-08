Press Release – Ambassador of French Republic Calls on Foreign Minister

Non-resident Ambassador of the French Republic to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Mr. Antoine Joly, today joined by a delegation paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd.

Among mutual areas of interest, they discussed the enhancement of bilateral relations and explored collaboration in the areas of tourism, education, oil and gas, health, climate change, and security.

The visiting delegation consisted of Consul, Mr. Patrick Laurain; Honorary-Consul of France in Guyana, Mr. Jean-François Gerin; Representative of the French Development Agency (AFD), Mrs. Milena Valbuena; Defense Attaché, Colonel Philippe Lamouret; Director of the Americas of OCEA Construction Navale, Mr. Yorgo Hernandez; and Managing Director of Amazon Caribbean Guyana Limited Mr. Christophe Sureau and his spouse.









Guyana and France established diplomatic relations on June 22, 1967. They often collaborate at the multilateral level, through organizations such as the European Union – Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC), the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific Group of States-European Union mechanism (OACPS-EU), and the United Nations (UN). Relations between the two countries also include the relationship between Guyana and French Guiana.