Press Release: Brackish water shrimp project launched in Region Two

– as production climbs to 145,000 kg per month in Reg. Six

On Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha launched the brackish-water shrimp project along the Essequibo Coast, marking another major achievement as the government continues its efforts to diversify and expand the country’s agriculture sector.

While addressing farmers and stakeholders at the launch, Minister Mustapha said that introducing the project in the region follows the significant successes recorded in Region Six.

“In Region Six, the brackish-water shrimp farming project has grown into one of the most remarkable achievements in our agriculture sector. With government investment, technical support, training, and infrastructure upgrades, it has transformed into a thriving aquaculture industry. To date, over $600 million has been invested in developing the industry in Region Six, yielding an impressive production of 1,557,000 kilograms of shrimp in 2025. Production has expanded from just under 10,000 kilograms per month in 2021 to approximately 145,000 kilograms per month in 2026, an extraordinary increase of 1,365 per cent. This is the kind of transformation we envision for Region Two,” Minister Mustapha said.

Minister Mustapha further stated that four five-acre plots will be established under the regional project. These plots will be equipped with internal channels to regulate water flow, as well as inlet and outlet systems to ensure efficient water exchange. He also noted that agencies such as the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will provide critical support for excavation and infrastructure development, while the fisheries department will offer technical assistance.

In addition to the technical and infrastructural upgrades, Minister Mustapha said that brackish-water shrimp farmers stand to benefit from significant revenue at the end of each harvest cycle.

“A single five-acre pond is projected to produce approximately 1,000 kilograms of shrimp per cycle, which lasts about six to eight weeks. Two ponds managed by eight farmers could yield 2,000 kilograms, or about 4,400 pounds, per cycle. At a market price of $1,000 per pound, this translates to approximately $4.4 million in revenue,” he explained.

To ensure the timely and structured execution of the project, Minister Mustapha said that two excavators will be assigned. He noted that once preparatory works commence, individual plots can be developed within approximately two months.

In addition to the project launch, Minister Mustapha also committed to expanding President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Poultry Project to the region.

This initiative will see the establishment of a modern tunnel house for the rearing of meat birds. Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, who also attended the launch, will work along with regional officials to organise young people from the region to manage the facility. This will be done with technical support from the Ministry of Agriculture’s Guyana Livestock Development Authority.