Press release – Carnegie School of Home Economics Representatives of Call on Foreign Minister

Acting Principal of the Carnegie School of Home Economics (CSHE), Ms. Sharmaine Marshall, and Head of the Department of Catering and Hospitality, Ms. Valena Grenion today, called on Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd. During the courtesy call, they pledged to collaborate to promote Guyanese culture.

According to the Acting Principal, efforts are underway to rebrand the institution and retool curricula to bolster the growing tourism and hospitality sector. “Presently, we are examining our five-year plan and aligning it with the development of the Hospitality Institute,” Ms. Marshall said.

Minister Todd challenged Ms. Marshall to look outside of the box, as the school evolves. He noted that within the next three to five years, the degree of diversification expected of the economy will increase pressure on the hospitality sector. “Standards will have to rise to meet the expectations of new clientele and I am confident that you can lead the charge,” the Foreign Minister said. Further, Minister Todd stated that as a vital institution, CSHE has an important role to play in bolstering the economy and developing the minds of Guyana’s future businessmen and women.



