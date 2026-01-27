Press Release: Destination Guyana recognised for sustainable tourism excellence

Destination Guyana has proudly been featured in the Green Destinations – Good Travel Experiences (GTE) platform, highlighting three of our flagship eco-tourism experiences:

Rewa Eco Lodge: Arapaima Conservation & Research Initiative

Arapaima Conservation & Research Initiative Caiman House Eco Lodge: Yupukari River Turtle Conservation Project

Yupukari River Turtle Conservation Project Atta Rainforest Lodge: Iwokrama Canopy Walkway Trail

This international recognition is the result of collaborative efforts undertaken in 2025 between the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce/Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Green Destinations, showcasing Guyana’s commitment to sustainable tourism and community-led conservation.

The Good Travel Alliance, of which Guyana is a founding member, is a global collective of destinations, tourism boards, tour operators, and experience providers dedicated to developing travel products, attractions, and trails that maximise social and economic benefits for local communities, minimise negative impacts on the climate, environment, biodiversity, and cultural heritage

By being part of this alliance, Guyana continues to strengthen its position as a leading eco-tourism destination, offering travellers authentic experiences that protect nature while empowering communities.

Visit this link to view Guyana’s features: https://goodtravel.guide/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Good-Travel-Experiences-Guide-AMERICAS.pdf

Hon. Susan Rodrigues on the Iwokrama Canopy Walkway ©Ministry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce Turtle Conservation Project at Caiman House, Yupukari ©Minsitry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce Arapaima Catch and Release at Rewa Eco Lodge ©Rovin Alvin

For more information, please contact Romel Richmond, Manager of Statistics and Research, at 219-0094-6 or email romel@guyanatourism.com.

About the Guyana Tourism Authority: The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is a semi-autonomous governmental organisation responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Guyana through collaboration with sister agencies and the tourism private sector in order to maximise local socio-economic and conservation outcomes and improve the travellers’ experience. The GTA is focused on Guyana becoming recognised locally and internationally as a premier destination for protecting its natural and cultural heritage, providing authentic experiences, and maximising local socio-economic benefits.