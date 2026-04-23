Press Release: GPF commissions new boat house in Region Seven

The Guyana Police Force on Wednesday officially commissioned the Bartica Police Boat House in Region Seven, marking another important step in strengthening policing capacity and operational readiness within the region.

The ceremony, which was held between 10:00 hrs and 12:30 hrs in Bartica, signalled the official commencement of operations at the new facility and underscored the force’s continued expansion of resources to better serve riverine and hinterland communities.

The programme was chaired by Deputy Commander of Regional Division #7, Superintendent D Handy, and commenced with prayers led by religious leaders of various faiths, followed by the recitation of the National Pledge.

In his opening remarks, Commander of Regional Division #7, Assistant Commissioner Dion Moore, welcomed Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond and her team to the region. He also expressed appreciation to the minister and the government for their continued support to the division, particularly through the construction of the new boat house, the Ekereku Police Station, and the provision of vehicles.

Brief remarks were also delivered by Deputy Commissioner of Police ‘Operations’ Errol Watts, who spoke on behalf of Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken.

He thanked the government for its significant investments in the Guyana Police Force, noting that such support continues to enhance the force’s ability to carry out its duties in a more proactive and effective manner.

The ceremony also featured cultural presentations, including a song by Celena Pollydore of the Mora Camp High Flyers Police Youth Group and a poem by the Agatash United Police Youth Group.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Andre Ally disclosed that the facility was constructed at an estimated cost of approximately $33 million.

Delivering the feature address, Minister Walrond praised the Guyana Police Force for recording a 25 per cent reduction in serious crimes and highlighted the importance of continued investment in law enforcement infrastructure.

She noted that the new boat house will significantly enhance the force’s capacity to respond promptly to reports in riverine areas and emphasised the strategic importance of Bartica as a gateway to the hinterland.

Minister Walrond also urged that the facility be used with discipline and integrity and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing the Guyana Police Force with the resources needed to combat crime and improve public safety.