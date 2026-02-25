Press Release: Major Foundation Work Commences on Hilton-Branded 256-Room Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Centre

Major foundation works are currently underway on the Hilton-branded 256-room Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Centre, a GYD 63 billion investment secured under an Investment Agreement signed in 2025 between Go-Invest and the project’s international developers.

The development represents one of the largest hospitality investments underway in Guyana and will significantly expand the country’s tourism and conference capacity. The introduction of a 256-room resort under the Hilton brand, alongside modern convention facilities along the Georgetown seafront, will strengthen Guyana’s ability to host large-scale regional and international events, support business tourism, increase visitor arrivals, and generate substantial employment and service-sector opportunities. The investment will also stimulate linkages across construction, hospitality, retail, transportation, and other supporting industries, contributing to economic diversification and sustained growth in the non-oil economy.

Hon. Peter R. Ramsaroop visit to Qatar

This project aligns directly with His Excellency’s Vision 2030, which prioritizes economic diversification, tourism expansion, private-sector growth, and the creation of sustainable employment opportunities across all regions. By deepening hospitality capacity and strengthening conference infrastructure, the investment reinforces the Government’s strategy of building an economy by design, one that positions Guyana as a competitive destination for

global business, travel, and events.

The project will comprise 256 rooms and is expected to generate over 450 jobs during construction and operational phases. In addition to its core accommodation and 2,000+ seat convention facilities, the development will feature multiple food and beverage outlets, specialty restaurants and lounges, retail spaces, and a potential seawall restaurant. Amenities will include a kids’ zone, fitness centre, sports facilities such as tennis and paddle courts, a swimming pool, pool bar and grill, a spa with wellness centre, and a Social Club, positioning the facility as a full-service hospitality and events destination along the Georgetown seafront.

The developers have committed to full compliance with Guyana’s laws and regulatory frameworks and are implementing the project under robust local content requirements. These measures are intended to maximize participation by Guyanese businesses and workers, strengthen domestic capacity in the construction and hospitality sectors, and ensure that the investment delivers lasting economic benefits to the country.

The project builds on the sod-turning ceremony attended by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. The ceremony marked the formal launch of construction activities and underscored the Government’s commitment to expanding

Guyana’s tourism infrastructure.

In late 2025 in Qatar, Hon. Peter R. Ramsaroop, MP, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Go-Invest, engaged senior executives of the project company to finalize strategic investment arrangements and accelerate implementation timelines. These high-level discussions formed part of Go-Invest’s targeted international investor engagement strategy aimed at attracting transformative, large-scale projects aligned with Guyana’s expanding tourism and non-oil growth agenda.

Hon. Peter R. Ramsaroop, MP, stated:

“This investment is not incidental, it is intentional. Under His Excellency’s Vision 2030, we are building an economy by design, expanding our tourism infrastructure, deepening private-sector participation, and positioning Guyana as a premier destination for global business and international events. The commencement of major foundation works reflects investor confidence in Guyana’s trajectory and our government’s disciplined approach to sustainable, non-oil growth.”

As construction progresses, the Hilton-branded Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Centre stands as a visible symbol of Guyana’s economic transformation, where policy meets performance and vision become reality.

