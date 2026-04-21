Press Release: Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce to develop National Tourism Policy and Strategic Action Plan

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce is formalising the National Tourism Policy and Strategic Action Plan, a major step in strengthening Guyana’s tourism sector and positioning it for sustainable, long-term growth. The policy is set to be completed later this year.

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry, through the Department of Tourism, the Guyana Tourism Authority and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, the policy will establish a strategic framework to guide governance, investment, and development across the industry, while promoting innovation, sustainability, and stronger public-private sector coordination.

Its advancement comes at a critical time, as Guyana records rapid growth in visitor arrivals and infrastructure expansion, including a 22 percent increase in arrivals in 2025 and projections of approximately 550,000 visitors by the end of 2026. The policy will provide a clear roadmap to ensure this growth is effectively managed and widely beneficial.

Key priorities include improving infrastructure and connectivity, strengthening destination marketing, enhancing product development, and establishing higher industry standards and quality assurance. The policy will also support workforce development and aims to expand opportunities for small businesses and community-led tourism initiatives.

Emphasising environmental stewardship and community empowerment, the policy will align with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy, ensuring tourism growth supports conservation while delivering tangible benefits to citizens.

The Department of Tourism, alongside the Guyana Tourism Authority, will lead implementation in collaboration with stakeholders across the sector.

The National Tourism Policy reinforces the Government of Guyana’s commitment to positioning tourism as a key pillar of economic diversification and establishing Guyana as a leading destination for sustainable and nature-based travel.