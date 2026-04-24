Press Release: New block commissioned at Mahaicony TVET Centre

Student capacity at the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Centre (MTVTC) has increased from just over 300 to more than 500, following the commissioning of a new training block on Thursday evening.

​The new facility, which houses eight state-of-the-art classrooms, is expected to significantly expand access to technical and vocational education and training (TVET) for students across Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

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Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, who commissioned the building, said the expansion reflects Government’s intensified focus on TVET over the past five years, including strengthening certification through Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ).

​She noted that the development is part of a broader effort to ensure that persons across all regions, particularly in rural and hinterland communities, have access to skills-based training opportunities.

​“Not everybody is going to be an academic, and we recognise that,” the Minister said, explaining that technical and vocational education allows individuals to develop practical skills that can generate income and support families.

​She further emphasised the importance of certification, noting that while many skilled individuals traditionally learned through experience, formal qualifications now play a key role in validating those skills and improving employment opportunities.

​“People are going to choose the person with the certificate because they feel that person is trained,” she added.

​Minister Parag also highlighted that the Government will continue expanding TVET infrastructure nationwide to meet growing demand, pointing out that the Mahaicony facility is designed not only to serve current students but also to accommodate future enrolment.

​The expansion comes amid increasing interest in technical and vocational pathways among both male and female students in the region.

​Also in attendance at the commissioning ceremony were Deputy Chief Education Officer with responsibility for TVET, Dr Ritesh Tularam; Regional Chairman, Recardo Phillips; Regional Vice Chairman, Kleon Lindey; along with several Regional Councillors.