Press Release: PM Phillips underscores Guyana’s commitment to stronger EU partnership

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips stressed that Guyana’s partnership with the European Union remains essential to advancing cooperation in climate action, trade, health, governance, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and sustainable development.

He said that the relationship is grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and a common commitment to a rules‑based international order.

Prime Minister Phillips, who is performing the functions of President, made the remarks at a reception commemorating Europe Day 2026 and the 76th Anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, held last evening at the Herdmanston Lodge in Georgetown.

The acting Head of State also congratulated the European Union on its continued role in fostering unity, resilience, and prosperity, while expressing Guyana’s readiness to deepen engagement with the EU, both individually and collectively, through partnerships that respond to the realities of global development.

“The partnership between Guyana and the EU is strong because it is essential. Together, we can shape a future that delivers opportunity, stability, and prosperity for our peoples of the Caribbean and of Europe.”

He also noted that multilateralism, trust, and mutual responsibility remain fundamental in addressing complex global challenges.

The importance of a rules‑based international order was also underscored, with the Prime Minister explaining that it remains essential to uphold international law, foster trust among nations, and ensure that even the smallest states have a voice and that their views are fully recognised in shaping the world’s collective future.

He highlighted that Guyana‑EU relations have grown significantly over the years, particularly in climate change and biodiversity, and reaffirmed Guyana’s role as an active partner in global climate solutions.

“As a country that maintains over 85 per cent of its forest cover and serves as a vital global carbon sink, Guyana sees itself as an active partner in global climate solutions. We are deeply committed to working with Europe to advance ambitious climate action, protect biodiversity, and promote sustainable forest management. These are not abstract ideals – they are urgent, shared responsibilities that demand coordinated global leadership and action.”

He explained that Guyana’s development trajectory is guided by a low‑carbon pathway that balances economic growth with environmental stewardship and social inclusion. Adding to this, the country remains people‑centered, resilient, and aligned with global commitments, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The expansion of cooperation under the EU’s Global Gateway Initiative, which continues to support key investments in Guyana and the wider Latin America and Caribbean region, was also lauded.

The Prime Minister noted that recent engagements have delivered tangible outcomes, including support for Guyana’s ambition to become a regional hub for pharmaceuticals, investment opportunities in port infrastructure, agro‑processing and logistics, and partnerships in digital innovation.

Further, he highlighted strengthened health cooperation through agreements with BioPark Charleroi and Expertise France under the PharmaNext programme, which represents an investment of €8.9 million in Guyana.

He also underscored the importance of advancing visa‑waiver arrangements with EU and Schengen partners, noting that such arrangements would support greater people‑to‑people engagement, closer institutional ties, increased mobility, and stronger business‑to‑business linkages.

Guyana, he emphasised, remains committed to expanding market access, strengthening resilient supply chains, and deepening trade and investment ties with Europe.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Mignon Bowen‑Phillips.