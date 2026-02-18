Press Release: VP Jagdeo in India for AI Impact Summit

Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo arrived in Delhi, India, on Tuesday (February 17, 2026) for attending the India AI Impact Summit.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal lauded the visit, saying that it will strengthen the partnership between both the nations.

In a post on X, the MEA said, “Warm welcome to the Vice President of Guyana Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. He was received by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on his arrival in New Delhi for the India-AI Impact Summit. The visit of Vice President Dr. Jagdeo will further strengthen the historic and multifaceted India-Guyana ties, rooted in strong people to people linkages.”

The draft AI Impact Summit Declaration, which attendees are expected to endorse at the end of the Summit, calls for stronger international cooperation to ensure artificial intelligence benefits humanity while supporting economic growth, social inclusion, and sustainable development.

Guided by principles of shared welfare and global collaboration, the declaration outlines seven key pillars, including human capital development, wider access to AI resources, trustworthy and secure AI systems, energy-efficient technologies, scientific collaboration, social empowerment, and innovation-driven growth.

The declaration highlights the need to democratise access to AI through affordable digital infrastructure and voluntary frameworks such as the Charter for the Democratic Diffusion of AI and the Global AI Impact Commons, aimed at scaling successful AI applications worldwide. It also emphasises open collaboration in science, workforce reskilling, and the development of resilient AI infrastructure.

While non-binding, the agreement introduces platforms like the Trusted AI Commons and an international network for AI in science, reflecting a shared commitment to responsible AI governance.

The Summit is expected to strengthen multistakeholder partnerships and translate the event’s goals into practical actions for a future AI-driven global economy.