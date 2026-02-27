Press Statement: Minister Walrond Oversees Voluntary Tint Testing at Traffic Headquarters, Eve Leary

Hon. Oneidge Walrond, M.P., Minister of Home Affairs, yesterday witnessed the voluntary tint testing exercise at the Traffic Headquarters, Eve Leary, as part of the national rollout of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Tint) Regulations 2025.



Several motorists presented their vehicles for examination, voluntarily subjecting them to testing in order to determine the current Visible Light Transmission (VLT) levels of their windows ahead of full enforcement.



Testing was conducted exclusively by designated officers of the Guyana Police Force who have completed specialized training in the use of approved tint meters. During the process, officers guided motorists step-by-step through the examination process, demonstrated how readings are obtained using calibrated equipment, and provided clear guidance on whether adjustments would be required to meet the prescribed legal standards.



The Minister was briefed on the operational procedures, calibration protocols, and public engagement approach being utilized at the site. She noted that the use of certified meters and trained personnel ensures that compliance determinations are objective, consistent, and grounded in technical measurement rather than visual estimation.



The voluntary testing forms part of the three-month amnesty period, during which motorists may have their vehicles examined free of cost at identified locations nationwide. The initiative aims to raise awareness, promote early compliance, and ensure a smooth transition before the full enforcement begins. Presently, there are Forty-seven testing sites across all Police Regional Divisions.



Minister Walrond reiterated that the Government’s approach is structured and education-focused during this phase. She encouraged motorists to utilize the established testing sites across the country to verify compliance and make any necessary adjustments in advance.



The Minister also highlighted that applications for tint exemptions will be facilitated through an online portal established by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the coming days. The exemptions with be guided strictly by the categories mentioned in the Regulations – Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act (cap. 15:02).



Applicants can submit applications and supporting documentation electronically, and once approved, exemption certificates will be issued digitally and transmitted via email. This streamlined process is intended to ensure accessibility, efficiency, and convenience for eligible applicants.



Approved exemption certificates must be available at all times so that upon the request of an authorised officer, they can be produced. These certificates are also recorded within a national digital tint registry for verification during lawful traffic stops.



Motorists are reminded that they are now permitted to install tint within the legally prescribed Visible Light Transmission (VLT) limits without applying for a tint exemption. The new regulations allows, front side windows (driver and front passenger) must maintain a minimum of 25% VLT, while rear side windows and the rear windscreen must maintain a minimum of 20% VLT. Tint within these limits does not require a permit or special approval.



Following the conclusion of the amnesty period on March 31st, 2026, motorists operating vehicles that do not comply with the prescribed VLT standards will be subject to enforcement action, including a fine of G$30,000 as provided under the law.



The Ministry of Home Affairs continues to monitor implementation activities nationwide to ensure uniform standards, procedural integrity, and public confidence in the new regulatory framework.



Motorists are encouraged to visit the Ministry’s official website for information on testing locations and access to the exemption application portal.

