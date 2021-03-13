Prime Minister attends Brigadier Gary Beaton’s retirement parade

Brigadier Gary Beaton’s took his last salute today in front of Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, following 35 years of service to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Brigadier Beaton said he was honoured to have served in the GDF for over three decades.

Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips at the retirement parade for Brigadier Gary Beaton, MSM. Army Chief-of-Staff, Colonel Godfrey Bess is pictured first left.

“The Force being the parent, and I the child, like with any good parent, the Force began to shape me and mould me into the person I am today. The shaping and moulding came in many different forms, such as advice from my seniors, peers and juniors as well as tough decisions in situations regarding career choices and occupation experience,” he said.

Brigadier Beaton enlisted in the GDF in 1985 and was commissioned as an officer in 1987.

During his tenure in the Force, he served as Officer Commanding Construction Company, Commanding Officer 4 Engineers Battalion and Commander Engineers Corps among other positions. He also completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Guyana and a Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering at the Auckland University, New Zealand. Brigadier Beaton is also the recipient of the Military Service Medal, MSM.

Brigadier Gary Beaton, MSM, salutes at his retirement parade.

The outgoing Brigadier thanked the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, for acknowledging his hard work, dedication and professionalism to the GDF and promoting him to the rank of Brigadier.

Brigadier Beaton’s wife, Member of Parliament, Dr Jennifer Westford, Foreign Secretary, Mr. Robert Persaud, Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn and National Security Advisor to the President, Captain Gerald Gouveia also attended the parade at Camp Ayanganna.