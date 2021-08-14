Prime Minister hands over lights to the Buxton Community Centre Ground

– reminds that communities will be involved in development initiatives

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) the Honourable Mark Phillips, this afternoon handed over eight concrete lantern poles and 16-one thousand-watt lamps to the Buxton Community Centre Ground during a visit to the community. He was accompanied by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, the Honourable Charles Ramson Jr.

While meeting with members of the community at the ground, the Prime Minister reminded that the government’s support for all communities is an integral part of its developmental agenda.

“We have what we call a One Guyana approach to everything that we do. Every community will be involved in our developmental initiative… all our developmental projects are people-centred, whether its health, education, sports or infrastructural development; the entire Guyana will benefit from our programmes.”

The senior government official encouraged the residents to organise themselves into a group to effectively manage the affairs of the community centre.

“As soon as possible, this ground will be rehabilitated, but what we need is for the community to organise yourself…to secure and maintain the facility that we provided for you. So, here is a case where we are providing, but we want you to come on board in partnership with us, so what is provided is available and maintained for the youths of your community.”

The equipment handed over was purchased from a ten-million-dollar allocation by the government for the rehabilitation of the ground. It is one out of 25 other community grounds that have also received an allocation of ten million dollars for enhancement works.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, the Honourable Charles Ramson Jr, pointed out that the money allocated for the development of the Buxton ground is being managed by the Regional Democratic Council, Region Four.

“Only a portion of the money has been spent so far, the remainder of the money is at the Regional Democratic Council. They are doing the procurement. So, today, for example, I saw some horses on the field, which means that there are some structural integrity issues in relation to the fence, so I’ve asked them to do a new fence there so that we wouldn’t have animals going on the field”.

Minister Ramson added that shortly, his Ministry will also be donating a lawnmower to the community ground and will be facilitating several other upgrades.

Following the presentation, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Culture walked the access road to the community ground with the residents to examine the ongoing works being undertaken to resurface the street.



























