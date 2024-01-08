Prime Minister of Qatar joins list of dignitaries, world leaders to attend 2024 Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar, is confirmed among the growing list of dignitaries and world leaders to attend and make presentations at the region’s largest energy conference and expo in Georgetown, Guyana next month.

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo returns for its third installment from February 19 – 22, 2024 with an impressive lineup of industry experts, policymakers and foreign officials who will offer insights as keynote speakers and through their participation in several panel discussions.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar

The inclusion of the Prime Minister of Qatar as a featured speaker reflects the commitment of both nations to foster international partnerships and share expertise in the crucial field of energy.

Anthony Whyte, Chairman of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo said, “We are honoured to welcome the distinguished Prime Minister of Qatar as a featured speaker. His presence underscores the global significance of our event, highlighting the shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and fostering international collaboration in the ever-evolving energy landscape.”

Sheikh Mohammed previously served as the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2017 and 2016 to 2023, respectively, and Chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority from 2018 to 2023, where he provided leadership to the QIA Board of Directors and ensured QIA’s sound governance framework through accountability and sound decision-making.

Additionally, as the Chairman of Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), Sheikh Mohammed directs the fund’s operations and the expansion of its activities to reach more than 70 countries around the world, notably in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

Sheikh Mohammed brings a wealth of experience and leadership in finance, investment, development and accountability. His participation highlights the international significance of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo as a platform for fostering collaboration and sharing best practices.

Sheikh Mohammed was notably praised for his recent meeting with CIA Director William J. Burns and head of Mossad David Barnea in Qatar where they reached an extension of the ceasefire by two days and exchange of more than 100 Israeli hostages for 240 Palestinian prisoners in the 2023 Israel–Hamas war.

He will be joined by other world leaders, including the President of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali; the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley; the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis; the Minister of Industry, Energy, and Technology of Newfoundland, Canada, Andrew Parsons along with several others to be announced at a later date.

To be held at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, Guyana, the conference is a premier gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders committed to shaping the future of energy and supply chain sectors.

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is poised to be a landmark event, facilitating discussions that will shape the trajectory of the energy sector in Guyana and beyond. The participation of the Prime Minister of Qatar adds a significant international dimension to the conference, highlighting the global importance of sustainable energy practices.

About Sheikh Mohammed:

Sheikh Mohammed was born and raised in Doha, Qatar. He is part of the Qatari royal family as a member of the House of Thani. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University (2003).

On March 07, 2023, in a cabinet reshuffle, through Amiri Decree, he was appointed as the Prime Minister of Qatar.

Sheikh Mohammed’s priorities as Prime Minister include advising His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the formation of ministries in the country and assisting His Highness perform his duties and exercise his roles. Sheikh Mohammed also heads the Council of Ministers sessions, including managing discussions and supervising the coordination of work between ministries to achieve unity between governmental agencies and ensure the integration of their activities.

Sheikh Mohammed’s responsibilities as Minister of Foreign Affairs include planning and implementing Qatar’s foreign policy, maintaining and extending the country’s strategic bilateral and multilateral relations, leading mediation efforts, and consolidating international peace and security.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

