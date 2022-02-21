Prime Minister, other ministers to attend Guyana Consulate’s Republic Day anniversary celebration in New York

The Guyana Consulate in New York will be hosting “An Evening of Culture” on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to showcase the uniqueness of Guyana’s six peoples in celebration of the nation’s 52nd Republic Day Anniversary. The celebration will occur at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center in Queens, New York.

The event will be attended by the Honourable Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Anthony Phillips, M.S.S., M.P., Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, the Honourable Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, the Honourable Sonia Parag, Minister of Public Service, and Foreign Secretary Mr. Robert M. Persaud. Several elected officials of New York State will also be in attendance.

The rich display of culture and heritage will include several guest performances by Terry Gajraj, Adrian Dutchin, Akash Krsna Kanha of the Sanasani Dancer, among many others.

Guests will be limited due to the ongoing pandemic. However, the Republic Day Anniversary celebration will be live streamed from 6-8 p.m EST on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dpiguyana.

In addition to this Republic Day celebration, the Government of Guyana will be hosting a number of other activities in Brooklyn, New Jersey and other states. There are also several planned outreaches with Diaspora groups around and across the USA. This is being done by the Government of Guyana in its renewed effort to solidify and expand its relations with the Diaspora as demonstrated in its commitment in Budget 2022 that was recently approved by the National Assembly.