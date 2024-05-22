Prison Service gets $8M boat, engine to enhance travel, river security

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) on Wednesday received a speedboat and an engine to enhance its travel duties and strengthen security within the riverine areas, especially along the Mazaruni River in Region Seven.

The donations which cost some $8 million form part of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)-funded Support for the Criminal Justice System (SCJS) programme, which seeks to address the problem of overcrowding in prisons.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Adele Clarke addresses the gathering at the handing-over ceremony

During the handing-over ceremony at the Parika Police Station, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Adele Clarke noted that the GPS is one of the agencies receiving support from the legal affairs ministry to improve the justice system.

“We are delighted to partner with the Prison Service to make life a bit easier for both the prisoners and the prison officers. This will put the agency in a better position to address the needs of the inmates. It will add to the fleet of your transportation provisions that you can provide for persons within the prisons,” Clarke stated.

The Permanent Secretary added that the SCJS was formed to improve how justice is accessed and delivered to persons accused of a crime.

Additionally, Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot said the items will strengthen the operations of the Prison Service.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot at the ceremony

“This will help particularly in the Mazaruni area because there, the form of transportation has to do with traveling on the waterways. The donation of this speedboat will definitely enhance our response capability at the Mazaruni Prison,” the director stressed.

He added that the boat would help to lessen the traveling time and increase the punctuality and attendance of prisoners who have to attend courts.

Prisoners will now be in a better position to seek timely and appropriate medical attention at hospitals and clinics outside the prison facility.

It will also boost regular patrols conducted by prison officers.

There will also be adequate security arrangements as it pertains to the movement of inmates to different locations.

The speedboat procured for the Guyana Prison Service

