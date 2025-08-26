Prison system to reflect rehabilitative efforts of society – Min. Benn

Guyana’s prison system continues to shift away from punitive approaches towards rehabilitation, reform and reintegration in an effort to reduce recidivism and improve reintegration.

Speaking on the correctional framework, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn said it is not just about incarceration but a “metaphor for how the society treats its citizens”.

Lusignan Prison

He insisted that prisoners must not be beaten or disrespected, emphasising instead a rehabilitative model.

“We must move away from a culture of disrespect and division, towards one of care and unity. The way we treat prisoners reflects how we see ourselves as a nation. Prison must be a reform facility. We want to return inmates to their families and communities not as risks, but as skilled, trained individuals capable of contributing positively to society,” he said.

Currently, Guyana houses approximately 2,244 male prisoners, and the minister acknowledges this as a societal burden. However, he noted that measures and investments are being made to reduce this figure.

Presently, reform plans draw inspiration from the United Nations’ Mandela Rules, which set global standards for the treatment of prisoners.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn inspects the garden that was established by prisoners

These efforts include encouraging inmates to participate in farming and construction, ensuring they remain active mentally and physically.

Programs like Fresh Start provide prisoners with money, tools, and training when they are released.

There are also proposals for access to the GOAL scholarship programme, with computers and internet provided so inmates can pursue university-level education online.

“Every day spent behind bars without useful work or rehabilitation is a loss to the nation. The prison experience must be one of transformation, not despair. We want people to look back and say that their time in prison was the turning point that gave them the tools to live a better life,” the minister emphasised.

Ultimately, Minister Benn reiterated the government’s commitment to a prison system that reduces recidivism, fosters dignity and helps build a safer Guyana.