Private Sector bodies continue to show support for Govt’s flood relief efforts

Regal Stationery & Computer Centre is the latest private-sector body to partner with the Ministry of Agriculture to offer relief to those who were affected by flooding.

Earlier today, representatives from the company handed over 100 hampers with janitorial supplies to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister Mustapha receiving one of the hampers from Regal’s representative

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, who received the hampers on behalf of the Ministry, thank the company for its timely donation.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Government of Guyana, I want to congratulate and thank you for coming on board. Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a number of corporate bodies rendering their assistance to help those who were affected by flooding. I’m happy that you have joined in these efforts because I’ve been making the call for other bodies to come on board. After all, the government cannot do it alone. Several other companies have made contributions to the CDC and other Ministries. The devastation is tremendous in areas like Kwakwani, Black Bush Polder, and Region Seven. We’ve been interacting with farmers and residents across the country and these hampers will assist with giving some form of help to those who are affected,” Minister Mustapha said.

With the current flood situation in Guyana now being declared a level three disaster, several corporate bodies have been rendering support to those who have been affected. Persons have received hampers with food items and janitorial supplies from both the government through the CDC and several corporate bodies.