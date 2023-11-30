Private Sector Commission extends congratulations to President Irfaan Ali on receiving the Order of Freedom of Barbados

The Private Sector Commission is delighted to extend warm congratulations to His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali, on being conferred with the prestigious Order of Freedom of Barbados, the highest national award of the country.

President Ali’s inclusion in the list of Independence Day honourees is a testament to his remarkable dedication and unwavering commitment to fostering cooperation and achieving regional integration. His efforts towards deeper social and economic partnerships for the upliftment of the people of Barbados and the wider region have not gone unnoticed.

The Private Sector Commission acknowledges President Ali’s outstanding contributions, which exemplify the values of collaboration, leadership, and dedication to the betterment of society. This Honourary Award, while traditionally reserved for Barbadians, is a well-deserved recognition of President Ali’s exceptional service and dedication.

The Commission also joyfully extends its congratulations to His Excellency on the well-deserved accolades bestowed upon him in September and October 2023. The Global Inspirational Leadership Award, conferred by the African Leadership Magazine, reflects President Ali’s outstanding advocacy on behalf of the developing world, a recognition that underscores his global impact. Moreover, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) Award, received for Contribution to Food Security and Sustainable Development, highlights President Ali’s exemplary leadership in agricultural transformation and his unwavering commitment to building resilient economies in Guyana and the Caribbean.

We commend President Ali for his vision and leadership in enhancing cooperation, not only for the benefit of Barbados but also for the broader Caribbean community. His commitment to regional integration aligns with the goals of the Private Sector Commission, and we look forward to continued collaboration in fostering economic growth and prosperity.

The Private Sector Commission also congratulates the other honourees, including Rwandan President Paul Kagame, for their significant contributions to the global community.

Once again, congratulations to President Irfaan Ali on this well-deserved honor. The Private Sector Commission looks forward to continued partnership and collaboration for the mutual benefit of our nations.

