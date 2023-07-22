Private Sector Commission welcomes reduction in interest rates for poultry farmers

The Private Sector Commission congratulates the Government of Guyana on the decision made by the President to grant reduced interest rates on agricultural loans for poultry farmers which has resulted from his recent meeting with the Minister of Agriculture, poultry farmers and the local commercial banks. The Commission regards this decision as a positive step towards enhancing the livelihoods of the poultry farmers.

The Commission looks forward to the poultry farmers now utilizing this decision by the government to modernize and upgrade their production facilities and increase their production to ensure that Guyana becomes self-sufficient in poultry production.

The PSC takes the opportunity to commend the Government on this and other initiatives to encourage private-sector development in Guyana and will continue to advocate for the growth and development of our country.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

