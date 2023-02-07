Private sector, home affairs ministry commit to strengthening collaboration

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, on Tuesday received a courtesy call from Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) Paul Cheong and team.

The discussion focused on areas for improvement in the security sector related to criminal behaviour at protests, the smart city programme, the issuance of firearm licenses, traffic management, media relations, and processing of work permits.

In addition to providing clarification on the concerns raised, Minister Benn reassured the PSC of his ministry’s commitment to the ongoing strengthening of the security sector to create a more peaceful Guyana.

The ministry and the PSC both expressed mutual interest to strengthen collaboration.

Minister Benn was joined by Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas. The PSC team comprised Major General (Ret’d) Norman McLean; PSC Vice Chairman, Governance and Security Sub-Committee, Timothy Tucker; President, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haimwant Persaud; Vice Chairman, Region Three Chamber, Gavin Mohabir; Representative, Region Five Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Alexander; Vice Chairman, PSC, Ian Chung; Public Relations Officer, PSC, Onicka Jones; and PSC Member and Communications Consultant, Kit Nascimento.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

