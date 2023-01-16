Promise to deliver 20,000 scholarships will be achieved this year – Dr Singh

Government is on track to delivering its manifesto promise of awarding 20,000 scholarships to Guyanese within its first five years in office. However, in 2023, that promise will be fulfilled, two years earlier.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, during his presentation of Budget 2023, said another 8,555 scholarships will be awarded this year.

To support this initiative, government has allocated $1.8 billion in the 2023 National Budget to facilitate the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarship programme.

“By that measure alone sir, in 2023, we would have already delivered the target that we had set ourselves in 2025.”

Nearly 14,000 scholarships have already been awarded to date and together with the 8,555 scholarships this year, it will surpass the 20,000 targets.

This is in keeping with the PPP/C Administration’s vision of providing nationwide access to tertiary education while increasing Guyana’s human capital to the levels needed to advance and sustain the economic transformation Guyana is undertaking.

