Proof of Vaccination, ID required for taxpayers visiting GRA offices from August 9, 2021

In keeping with the COVID-19 Emergency Measures published in the Official Gazette on July 29, 2021, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) wishes to advise that all taxpayers desirous of entering its offices must show proof of vaccination (hardcopy vaccination card) and a valid form of identification (ID Card/Passport/Driver’s Licence) with effect from Monday August 9, 2021. No electronic or photocopies will be accepted.

The Revenue Authority will only facilitate entry to unvaccinated taxpayers on prior appointment made via the switchboard operator on telephone numbers 227 6060 or 227-8222 extension 1502, 1506/7, or through its online mailboxes:

appointments@gra.gov.gy – for GRA’s Headquarters.

branches@gra.gov.gy – for all Integrated Regional Tax Offices (IRTOs).

wharves@gra.gov.gy – for all GRA’s operations at the Wharves/Transit Sheds.

Paragraph 17 of the Emergency Measures states as follows:

A member of the public who wish to enter a Ministry or Government Agency to access a service shall be vaccinated.

Where a member of the public is unvaccinated, that person may only access the service in person by appointment.

The mandate will be in effect at all of GRA’s offices and wharves countrywide. These are, Mabaruma, Anna Regina, Parika, New Amsterdam, Corriverton, Bartica, Lethem and Linden and GRA’s operations at the respective wharves.

In addition, all taxpayers whether vaccinated or unvaccinated must comply with the existing COVID-19 protocol– wearing of masks, sanitizing of hands and social distancing.