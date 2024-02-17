Protected Areas Commission’s green space enhancement gets boost with new facility

As part of the National Clean Up Initiative led by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) is moving to enhance urban parks green space for Guyanese.

In addition to clean-up activities within the Botanical Gardens and the National Park, Chairman of the PAC Board of Directors and Foreign Secretary, Mr. Robert M. Persaud, witnessed the commissioning of a benab, which was donated by Essential Care Pharmacy and Global Health Care Supplies.

The benab is a new addition to the ongoing partnerships for the improvement of facilities and rehabilitation of infrastructure within the National Park, stemming from the Protected Areas Commission Board of Directors mandating management to change the outlook of the park and improve facilities for park users.

In this regard, the Protected Areas Commission’s Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Parmanand Persaud, stated that the National Park consists of over 50 acres, which are used for health and wellness, entertainment, family picnics, and sports. He also revealed that the park will soon commission a fully equipped outdoor gym, rehabilitation of the football field, and complete renovation of the children’s play area, which was adopted by the First Lady of Guyana. These activities are all part of a comprehensive zoning and development plan for the park, which will be open for discussion in the coming weeks.

During the commissioning ceremony, the President of THAG and Member of the PAC Board, Ms. Omadelle De George, commended the initiative by Essential Care Pharmacy and Global Health Care Supplies to contribute as part of their corporate social responsibility and to invest in green spaces such as the National Park. Ms. George added that the new Benab is a welcoming addition to the National Park, which will increase the expectations of visitors, particularly tourists. She also encouraged more private sector companies to partner with the National Park to adopt spaces and further enhance the aesthetics of the park. In addition, Guyana Tourism Authority Director, Mr. Kamrul Baksh, commended Essential Care Pharmacy for this timely donation and the PAC Board of Directors and management for the ongoing transformation within the National Park.

Commenting on the donation of the benab, Mr. Deonarine Etwaroo, proprietor of Essential Care Pharmacy and Global Health Care Supplies, stated that, as a park user, he saw an opportunity to give back to the National Park by constructing a new benab that will be used by all park users for relaxation. He revealed that he will continue to partner with the National Park to explore more areas for collaboration and the development of infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in delivering closing remarks, the Vice Chairman of the Protected Areas Commission Board of Directors stated that donations by the Etwaroo family have led to the development of green space within the park. He pointed out that the government and the PAC Board are committed to the development of green spaces within urban parks and across the country.

Also present were other members of the Etwaroo family and staff of the Protected Areas Commission and the National Park.

