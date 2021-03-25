Public Advisory: High Tides Alert

The Ministry of Public Works would like to advise the general public to take all necessary precautions during the spring tides period of March 26, 2021 to April 1, 2021 . The predicted tide indicates above normal levels for this impending period. The Sea and River Defence Department considers the following areas to be particularly susceptible to possible flooding as a result of storm surges which may induce overtopping of sea/river defence structures:

Pomeroon River Banks

San Souci to Sarah and Maria’s Pleasure to Meerzorg, Good Success, Zeelandia and Moorfarm, Wakenaam Island

Amsterdam/Retrieve, Endeavour/Blenheim, Cane Garden – Leguan Island

Windsor Forest to DeWillem, West Coast Demerara, Zeelugt, Parika Market Area, Salem to Sparta, E.B.E

Water Street, Georgetown, Helena # 1 & 2, Mahaica.

Belvedere to Cottage, Mahaicony.

Wellington Park/Tarlogie, Lonsdale/Glasgow, E.B.B, Sheet Anchor, Canje River

The highest tides are expected to be on Monday March 29, 2021 at 4:30am and 4:42pm at a height of 3.27 metres and on Tuesday March 30, 2021 at 5:07pm at a height of 3.28 metres. In addition to the captioned locations, all persons residing along the banks of rivers and low-lying coastal areas are advised to take all the necessary precautions against possible flooding. Precaution should also be taken by all mariners including those operating fishing vessels and larger vessels. The use of beaches and foreshore areas for recreational purposes during this period is not advised.

Contact Telephone nos. 225-9868, 226-1070, 226-4368, 654-4226, 654-4227, 623-1161, 646-3501, 618-5541, 687-1999, 627-5453.

The Chief Sea & River Defence Officer

Ministry of Public Works