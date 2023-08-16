Public Procurement Commission to host Public Open Day at Bartica Community Centre, Region Seven

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) on August 22, 2023, will be hosting a Public Open Day from 9:00 am at the Bartica Community Centre, Region Seven.

The PPC is mandated by S. 212AA (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Cap. 1:01 to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors and public bodies.”

The PPC encourages all Suppliers, Contractors, Consultants, Procuring Entities and the Public to take advantage of this opportunity to engage with its staff including the Chief Executive Officer, Head of Legal/Compliance and Procurement Specialists to discuss and learn more about topics such as:

• The Public Procurement Commission- who we are and what we do,

• The Public Procurement process,

• Tendering Tips, and

• How to lodge a complaint.

The objective is to enrich participants with information to improve the public procurement system within their organizations. Persons seeking more information may contact the PPC on telephone numbers (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, and (592) 226-2364 or via email at operations@ppc.org.gy.

