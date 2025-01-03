Public servants earning $100 M more today than in 2020 – Jagdeo

Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, today walloped opposition leader for his party’s failed promise while in government, to significantly increase the wages and salaries of public servants. Even so, the opposition leader has promised the nation to have a “large” increase in the remuneration package of public servants, if his party is successful at the 2025 polls.

It Is against this backdrop that the Vice-President roasted the opposition leader for his party’s failure to increase the wages and salaries of Guyanese significantly, during their governance from 2015 to 2020.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

During his weekly press conference, Dr Jagdeo said, “If you look at the average rate of wage increase in the five years, not a single year did they go to double digits. One year they give the people at the lower end 10 per cent and the higher end 1 per cent. So, when you look at the average, it’s about six or seven per cent for the year. So, their five years, when they promised significant increases of wages in their manifesto, massive increases, not a single year did it reach double digit.”

Juxtaposing that period to the current PPP/C Government, the Vice-President affirmed that public servants are earning “$100 million more than they were earning in 2020.”

This results from a number of annual increases to the remuneration packages of public servants. Over the past four years, they have enjoyed a 31.5 per cent increase to their wages and salaries, along with a myriad of incentives.

In 2021, public servants received a 7 per cent across-the-board increase, while the minimum wage was raised from $70,000 to $74,900. The following year, (2022), they warmly received another increase, this time 8 per cent, with the minimum wage climbing to $80,892.

Again in 2023, public servants were compensated for their hard work with an increase of 6.5 per cent, and the minimum wage also accelerating to $86,150.

In 2024, public servants have received their highest increase, bagging 10 per cent. This meant that in 2024 alone, a whopping 69,000 employees of the public sector received $18 billion in additional disposable income.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has also guaranteed a further 8 per cent increase for public sector staff for 2025.

This is also in addition to the number of incentives to reward public servants for their academic qualifications and years of service.

From the agreement between the government and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), persons who have attained ACCA certification will get an additional $15,000 to their salaries, while those with a Master’s Degrees will receive $22,000.

There is also provision for an extra $32,000 for those with a Doctorate Degree.

Public servants in Grades 1 to 6 with a minimum of four years of service will be moved to the midpoint of their current scale, resulting in salary increases of up to 13% for some employees. Those with a minimum of eight years of service within Grades 1 to 6 will be moved to the maximum of their scale, leading to salary increases of up to 26%.

Public servants in Grades 7 to 8 with at least four years of service in their current scale will be eligible for an additional monthly amount equivalent to the nominal difference between the minimum and midpoint of Grade 6, providing increases of up to 11%.

Among the most recent agreements to increase salaries was one that ensures increases for sugar workers. The Guyana Sugar Corporation, GuySuCo, and the Guyana Agricultural Workers Union, GAWU, signed a collective labour agreement that provides wage increases of 10% for 2024, 8% for 2025, and 9% for 2026.

The University of Guyana Workers’ Union (UGWU) and the University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) also signed a historic three-year agreement that delivers 10% salary increases in 2024, 8% in 2025, and 9% in 2026, ensuring parity with agreements concluded with the GTU.

INCREASES IN THE EDUCATION SECTOR

Teachers have continued to benefit from increases from the PPP/C Government, with a multi-year agreement being struck back in August, between the government and the Guyana Teacher’s Union, that will see teachers in the public education system benefitting from an astronomical 57 per cent increase by 2026.

Teachers have been rewarded with a 10 per cent increase in 2024, while the agreement makes provision for an 8 per cent increase in 2025 and another 9 per cent the following year (2026).

Prior to this new agreement, the annual increases for teachers were 7 per cent in 2021, 7 per cent in 2022, and 6.5 per cent in 2023.

Also covered in the new agreement is a 156 per cent increase for the Remote Area Incentive (RAI), with the amount now up to $32,000.

INCREASES IN THE HEALTH SECTOR

Back in 2022, the government announced major pay hikes for healthcare workers, including 36% for doctors, 52% for nurses, and 75% for midwives.

Medical interns have seen their minimum salary adjusted from $151,347 to $200,000, while Medical officers are appreciating an increase from $219,878 to $300,000.

Those Medical officers who have completed one-year post-employment are collecting a salary of $351,204, while those with two years of post-employment experience have had their salaries adjusted to $414,032. Additionally, those with three years of post-employment experience are enjoying their salary of $446,160.

Specialist doctors like neurosurgeons, obstetricians, gynecologists, etc., had a salary hike from $276,536 to $450,000.

Nurse aides and Patient Care Assistants’ salaries have moved from $80,892 to $100,000, while Nursing assistants are collecting $115,000.

Midwives have seen their current minimum salary adjusted from $96,974 to $169,438, as well as Staff nurses have had their salary moved from $111,628 to $169,438.

Pharmacy assistants, Community health workers and Dental and lab aides were not left out, as their remuneration package was increased to $100,000.

Medex are collecting an adjusted salary of $200,000, and Pharmacists, $215,000.

While all these increases have been ongoing, the one-month tax-free bonus was restored for members of the joint services in 2021, as promised by the PPP/C during the hustings in 2020.

The bonus, which was a signature practice of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) during its previous term in office, was discontinued when the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC) administration assumed office in 2015.

