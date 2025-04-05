Jagdeo urges local leaders to prioritise public service, announces major funding boost

In a wide-ranging address focused on grassroots development and political accountability, Bharrat Jagdeo, Guyana’s Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), called on local government leaders to embody a spirit of service and inclusivity as the country continues its rapid economic transformation.

Speaking to a gathering of councilors and representatives from all 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs) at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Friday, April 4, 2025, Jagdeo highlighted the PPP’s development agenda, framed by major investments in infrastructure, healthcare, and local governance.

“I wanted to ensure that you share the Party’s and the Government’s perspective on development and the challenges that we confront on a daily basis,” Jagdeo told the attendees. “I want you to understand the important role that you play.”

INCREASED FUNDING

Central to Jagdeo’s address was a significant increase in subventions to local government bodies. Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) will see annual allocations rise from GY$5 million to GY$30 million, while municipalities will receive GY$50 million, up from GY$18 million.

The funds, Jagdeo emphasised, are to be used for tangible improvements to daily life — not administrative luxuries.

“So we expect this money to be well spent…not to go and build buildings, etcetera, in the community. We will fix that. If you have any building in the community that needs fixing, we get it to the region. We’ll fix that…I don’t want their people to buy new chairs for their offices and stuff. At the Office of the President, we’re using some of the old chairs. Burnham left those chairs since Burnham’s days. We still have them…not because we have a bit more money where we’re going to use fancy chairs,” he said.

He also announced the rollout of 68 excavators across the country to assist NDCs with drainage and sanitation projects — a move intended to address long-standing infrastructure issues at the community level.

SERVICE NOT STATUS

Jagdeo struck a personal tone as he urged local leaders to adopt a people-centered approach to governance.

“Attitude is a very important thing. I’ve gone across this country, and the biggest problem the party faces now is not what happens at the national level. When I go out, people hardly complain about the big issues anymore. It is the local issues, and often, it relates to people’s attitude toward them,” he said.

“…many communities are mixed communities. Many of your NDCs have villages that are made up of Afro Guyanese and Indo-Guyanese. You have to treat people with dignity. You have to treat them even handedly.”

He reiterated that the PPP’s development strategy is inclusive by design, highlighting the construction of 12 new hospitals in regions across the country. “We’re building for every region,” Jagdeo said.

EMPHASIS ON ACCOUNTABILITY

With increased funding comes increased scrutiny. Jagdeo underscored that financial responsibility and transparency are now non-negotiable for local bodies receiving greater resources.

“Going forward. I anticipate that your subvention will continue to remain high or higher than in the past, and because we want to devolve more responsibilities to the local government bodies, we want to build capacity at the local government level,” he said.

“But you also have to know if you’re going to get progressively more money, that you have to be accountable for the money, and you also have to ensure that you strengthen management in these areas.”

He acknowledged the volunteer nature of many local officials’ work but suggested that compensation structures could evolve in the future. “I know a lot of the Councillors are they don’t get much paid, and all of that. A lot of this is voluntary work, and maybe that will change as we go into the future, they can get higher, higher stipends, but we need to ensure that the funds are spent well.”

Jagdeo gave a two-week deadline for work plans to be submitted to the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development for approval. “I want a turnaround of the programme, two weeks…if you submit it now, two weeks later, you have to get your approval,” he said.

DIGITAL MESSAGING

In his remarks, Jagdeo also criticised the opposition APNU+AFC coalition, accusing them of political stagnation and misinformation.

He called on PPP-aligned councils to become more active on social media to promote government successes and counter opposition narratives.

“In this era of social media, our people should be online carrying the positive messages,” he said.

LOOKING AHEAD

Jagdeo noted since returning to office, the administration has allocated over 40,000 house lots, with more expected.

“We have run at a million miles an hour to keep pace with the changes in the country…no other party could have created or delivered on this plan. But we must still do more,” he posited, adding that the PPP/C government remains focused on delivering for all Guyanese.

