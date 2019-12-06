Latest update December 18th, 2019 8:16 AM

Public Service Department gets new Permanent Secretary

The Department of Public Service, Ministry of the Presidency has a new Permanent Secretary, in the person of Ms. Soyinka Grogan, appointed effective December 2,2019.

Ms. Grogan holds a Masters’ Degree in Social Work. She joined the Public Service as a Student Affairs Officer in 1997 and held a number of other senior positions prior to being appointed Manager, Scholarships Administration in 2014 where she worked until her current appointment.

Minister of Public Service, Hon. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley welcomes PS Soyinka Grogan to her new office
PS Soyinka Grogan
During a brief meeting with Staff at the Department’s Waterloo Street location, earlier today, the newly appointed PS expressed gratitude for the appointment and the cooperation received by staff. She committed to and encouraged staff to work to make the public service a better sector.

Present at the meeting was Minister of Public Service, Hon. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley who also encouraged all present to work steadfastly to improve the delivery of services in keeping with the mandate of the Public Service.

