Public Works Ministry responding to flooding in Region Ten

The government has noted with much concern the incidences of flooding due to excessive rainfall across Region 10 and other hinterland regions which occurred overnight. We empathize with families who have suffered losses and wish to assure them and residents across the affected areas that technical teams have been dispatched to assess the situation in conjunction with local officials to quickly determine appropriate amelioratory and remedial interventions.

Before dawn this morning, the Ministry of Public Works in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the Municipal and Regional Administrations, along with a technical team from the Bauxite Company, BOSAI commenced a rapid assessment exercise across all affected areas in Linden, while teams have been dispatched to the Rupununi and other affected Hinterland communities. The central authorities have since engaged two contractors to clear blocked drains and take other action to allow for quick run-off of flood waters in areas in Wismar and Mackenzie. Additionally, the Civil Defence Commission has begun preparations for establishing two shelters within the township of Linden before nightfall today.

Traditionally, the May-June season brings the natural phenomenon of excessive rainfall and often causes negative impacts across some communities and sectors. Overnight rainfall around Linden measured 170 millimeters in West Watooka, 160.6 millimeters at Wismar, and 123.4 millimeters at Coomacka.

We therefore urge all residents in low-lying areas to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid suffering, while we call on stakeholders to join efforts to render assistance where possible.

Leadership, maturity, and responsible behaviour should always prevail in all circumstances of disaster resulting from natural phenomena.

